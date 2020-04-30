Fawad Ch said once again it has been proved that PTI is the largest political party in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary congratulated the nation and overseas Pakistanis in particular for passing historical bills in the joint session to ensure free and fair election in the country and provision of right to vote to the citizens living abroad.

Talking to media outside the Parliament house in Islamabad on Wednesday, the minister said that the Parliament has today made unprecedented legislations passing bill linked the basic rights of the citizens and foundation of free and fair elections has been laid today.

He said these legislations will ensure provision of vote to nine million Overseas Pakistanis and protection of rights of women and children. He said special courts for women and children to be set up.

The information minister said that every effort has been made treasury bench to reach a consensus with the opposition on electoral reforms and adopt the bill unanimously but it played a negative role in the legislation process.

Fawad Ch said that, today, once again it has been proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the largest political party in the country.