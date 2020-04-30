ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Shahzad Nawaz, as his special assistant on culture, arts and communications.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with Serial No. 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Mr. Shahzad Nawaz, as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Culture, Arts and related Communication, with immediate effect,” read the notification dated November 16.

Shahzad Nawaz is a Pakistani filmmaker, actor, singer and advertiser, who started his career as an advisor to many news agencies and media publications.