Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, fog is likely to prevail at few places over northeast and south Punjab during the morning hours.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama, partly cloudy in Jammu, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and very cold in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad six degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar and Murree seven, Quetta and Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.