Unfortunately, PDM does not have a clear motive: CM Usman Buzdar

Lahore (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that unfortunately PDM parties are devoid of insight, this vested interest group does not have a clear motive and do not care about welfare of the people.

Punjab Chief Minister in his statement said that PDM has been crying since the day it was formed.

Usman Buzdar further said that the PDM group will continue to cry in the future as the fate of this unsuccessful opposition is to keep failing. He said only development will run in the country.

CM Punjab made it clear in his remarks that the opposition should be patient and relax till 2023 because with the support of the people every conspiracy against the mandate of the Tehreek-e-Insaf will continue to fail.

Furthermore, he said that the negative tactics of the opposition will not be tolerated which can become a hindrance in the development of the country.

The opposition has failed on every front and it is only an expert in creating propaganda against the government.

CM Punjab remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the hope of 220 million Pakistanis. Pakistan’s most unsuccessful opposition cannot mislead the people.