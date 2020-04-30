The participants have devised strategy regarding joint session of Parliament.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition on Wednesday has conducted a meeting of parliamentary parties ahead of Parliament’s joint session.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Yousaf Raza Gillani have chaired the session.

The participants have devised strategy regarding joint session of Parliament while they also deliberated upon blocking the passage of the ‘controversial legislation’ with full force.

Moreover, all the opposition members have been directed to ensure their presence in the Parliament.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif held an important consultative meeting with the leaders of the joint opposition.



PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that the tyrannical government which was causing economic decline and inflation to the people could not survive on ‘black laws’.