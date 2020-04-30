Farrukh said that EVMs will barricade the ways of those coming into power through rigging.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday has expressed hope that bill regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be approved in joint session of the Parliament.

In a statement, Farrukh Habib said fair and transparent elections will be carried out through EVMs. A legislation to provide right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis will also be completed, he added.



The state minister further said that EVMs will barricade the ways of those coming into power through rigging.