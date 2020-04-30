The joint session of Parliament will be held at the Parliament House today (Wednesday) at 12:00noon.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the National Assembly and Senate to meet today (Wednesday) in the Parliament House, Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing in this regard, the joint session of the parliament would be held on November 17 (Wednesday) at 12:00noon.

- Dunya News obtains agenda of joint session of parliament -

Dunya News has obtained the agenda of the joint session of parliament. According to the agenda, the Electoral Amendment Bill 2021 will be presented in the meeting. The Second Electoral Amendment Bill will also be presented in the meeting. The bills regarding electoral reforms will be submitted in the joint session by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

As per agenda, the bill related to Kulbhushan Jadhav and International Court of Justice (ICJ) will be moved by Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill will be introduced during the joint sitting of Parliament, while State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation Amendment Bill, 2021and National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021 will also be presented in the joint session.

The two bills of Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trail) Bill, 2021 will presented during the session. Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021 will also be moved in the session.

- BAP announces support for federal govt -

A day before the joint session of parliament, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced its support for the federal government.

In a statement, BAP President Zahoor Buledi said that they will continue to unconditionally support PM Imran Khan as an ally and all members of the BAP will participate in the joint session of parliament.

He further said that the incumbent government has given priority to backward areas like South Balochistan for the first time. “It was impossible to end the political crisis in Balochistan without the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan himself is serious about bringing the angry Baloch into the national mainstream.”

- Smaller parties being pressurized to attend joint session: Fazl -

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that smaller parties are being pressurized to attend the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Speaking to the journalists in Quetta, the PDM chief said that the government is not running but it is being run. “We also know about those are running the government. There is a lot to be said but they do not want to make deteriorate the situation.

He said that the government does not have a majority and the coalition is not ready to support the current government, adding that incompetent rulers are using illegal methods to prolong power.

“The government is preparing a fake parliament for legislation. The joint session of the Parliament was adjourned for fear of defeat. People have been taken to safe houses. We have received reports that the government has a forced majority. The law and rules will be overviewed for approaching the court,” he maintained.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that smaller parties were being pressurized to attend the joint session of the Parliament. “Their hasty steps make the matter dubious. If there is illegal interference in politics then complaint is our right.”

The JUIF-F chief said that it is sad when this prime minister is called ‘elected’, adding that don’t expect anything from the incumbent government and the country is being run by force.

“We are waging ‘jihad’ against the illegitimate ruler. People are committing suicide due to hunger of their children. People are selling their children because of inflation. Inflation bombs are being dropped on the people. The whole nation is facing the worst inflation. The PDM is the voice of the common people.”

Referring to former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief justice Rana Shamim, the PDM head maintained that there should be a judicial inquiry into the affidavit, saying that former premier Nawaz Sharif will himself decide to return Pakistan.

He further said that there is need of alternative before overthrowing the Punjab government. “What will happen if the alternative is worse than before,” he said.

