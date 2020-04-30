Health dept decides to impose complete ban on travel without vaccination

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The health department has decided to impose a complete ban on travel without vaccination.

The department of primary health wrote a letter to the Transport Department secretary that the passengers would not be able to travel on public transport without vaccination.

In the letter, the Transport Department secretary was directed to coordinate with the CEOs of all the districts, saying that the chief executive officers of all the districts of Punjab and the Transport Department would jointly formulate a mechanism.

At least one dose has been made mandatory for travel while a second dose has been made mandatory for travel 3 weeks after the first dose.