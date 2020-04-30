Kashmiris remain resolute in their just cause in the face of repulsive Indian state-terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 25 Kashmiris have been martyred in fake encounters and so called “cordon and search operations” by Indian occupation forces since 1st October 2021.

“Extra-judicial killings, illegal detentions, daily harassments and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, continue to be the norm in IIOJK,” the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Spokesperson said that India must understand that no amount of systematic brutalities, rampant use of force, and brutal clamp-downs can suppress the indigenous Kashmiri struggle. He said that Kashmiris remain resolute in their just cause in the face of repulsive Indian state-terrorism.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan has shared with the international community a comprehensive dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian human rights violations and war crimes in IIOJK.

“Pakistan calls on the international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK. The Indian government must allow international human rights and humanitarian organizations and UN Special Mandate Holders unhindered access to IIOJK to conduct independent investigations and allow the people of the occupied territory to exercise their right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.