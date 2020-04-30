Cheema and his wife had filed the petition challenging the decisions of the Election Tribunal.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court on Tuesday rejected pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema against the rejection of his nomination papers for NA-133 by-elections

According to the details, the two-member bench of the high court announced the verdict.

It merits mention that Cheema and his wife had filed the petition challenging the decisions of the Election Appellate Tribunal and the Returning Officer.

Earlier, the nomination papers of Jamshed Cheema and Musarat Cheema were rejected because the proposer of Cheema and his wife Musarrat Jamshed Cheema was a resident of NA-130 and not from NA-133.

Under section 60 of the Election Act, the proposer should belong to the election’s constituency.