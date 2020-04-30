Govt decides to convene joint session of parliament on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired an important consultative meeting of leaders of the joint opposition.

The meeting, which was also attended by Khurshid Shah, Yousaf Raza Gillani and other leaders of opposition, has decided strategy for upcoming joint session of parliament.

Opposition leaders have vowed to foil every bid of government of pass ‘black’ laws from the parliament.

It merits mention that the government has decided to summon joint session the Parliament on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, coalition partners of the ruling PTI have also announced support of the proposed legislation in the parliament.