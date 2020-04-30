ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always attacked national institutions.



Speaking in National Assembly (NA), Murad Saeed said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan didn’t bring Panama Leaks. Names of Sharif family are always included in the list of corrupt elements, he added.



He said that PML-N leaders presented Qatari letter in court instead of revealing their income sources.