ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that higher judiciary should investigate claims of former Chief Judge (CJ) of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim.

Former prime minister Abbasi, while talking to media persons, said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was only after Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N supremo and his daughter were convicted in a case in which they were not even named.

He further said that as per claims of former chief judge, the matters have reached so low that Saqib Nisar even tried to influence bail proceeding of PML-N leadership.

The PML-N leader added that this is a test for judiciary as allegation have been leveled against former Chief Justice of Pakistan.