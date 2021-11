314 more tested positive for the virus in the province.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue has claimed two more lives in Punjab today (Tuesday) as 314 more tested positive for the virus in the province.

According to details, 40 citizens have been diagnosed with the dengue fever in Islamabad in 24 hours in while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 150 new cases.

So far, nine people have lost their lives Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).