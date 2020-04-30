PM Imran Khan said political mafia can go to any lengths to avoid its cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has its own history of influencing courts.

A meeting of the government leaders was held under the chairmanship of PM Imran Khan. The issue of affidavit of former judge of Gilgit-Baltistan was discussed in the meeting.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Barrister Ali Zafar briefed the meeting on the legal matters on the issue.

Shahzad Akbar said that it seems that PML-N is behind this plan, adding that the purpose of affidavit is to make the cases against PML-N leaders controversial.

Barrister Zafar Ali said that the PML-N must be held accountable for contempt of court for affecting the judicial proceedings.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said that PML-N) has its own history of influencing courts, adding that it has always attacked state institutions. The

“Political mafia can go to any lengths to avoid its cases,” he said.