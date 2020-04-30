Explosive story peels off thick layer of grand scheme employed to target Nawaz, Maryam: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has said that explosive news story peels off a thick layer of a grand scheme employed to target party supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “Allah has His own way of revealing the truth. It’s yet another vindication of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam in the court of public opinion.”

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked Sharif family to give money trail of Avenfield apartments’ purchase instead of fabricating stories.

The minister said he had read a strange news item. The Sharifs should provide money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, which were later given to Maryam Nawaz, he said.

Fawad said that Maryam had claimed that she did not own any property even in Pakistan.

Later, former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar said that the news reported regarding him is contrary to the facts.

In a statement, the ex-top judge told, “Rana Shameem was asking for extension as Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice but I didn’t approve.” What can I say on this lie of Rana Shameem, he expressed.

Saqib Nisar said that it’s not wise to record reaction on every fake and baseless allegation.