LAHORE (Dunya News) – A two-week long vaccination campaign against the measles and rubella diseases has begun across the country today (Monday).



According to details, more than 90 million children from 9 months to 15 years of age would be administered vaccine during the drive that will be run from November 15 to November 27.



The campaign is being conducted in public and private health facilities, outreach centers as well as educational facilities.



In Punjab, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid launched the campaign, stating, “This is a campaign to safeguard our future generations. I appeal to parents to get their children vaccinated. We have been focused on prevention right from day one.”



“We are taking a number of steps to save children from diseases. Rubella can cause lifelong complications if it affects pregnant mothers. We will continue to take revolutionary measures to save children from diseases,” she went on to say.



In Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah kicked off the drive to administrate the vaccine to the children.



Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccination inoculation to children between 12 to15 years will remain suspended till November 27 due to measles and rubella virus campaign.