Government will complete its term, PDM rallies are useless: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Usman Bazdar said that PDM may fulfill its desire of blocking government’s development with rallies; however the government will complete its term, the opposition parties had tried to stop the development at every step yet failed to do so.

According to CM spokesperson, assembly members of Muzaffargarh and party officials called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Assembly members and party officials briefed the CM about city’s problems and status of progress on ongoing development projects. Chief Minister assured that the already existing issues will be resolved on priority basis.

Moreover, CM Usman Buzdar directed the party members to improve facilities at Ladies Park in Muzaffargarh. He also ordered restoration of amusement park near Chenab River.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that Punjab is at the forefront of all the provinces in terms of development therefore no city or town of Punjab should be deprived of development and the party workers should spare no effort in the service of the people.

Chief Minister further said that the opposition neither has a public agenda nor any feasible strategy, he said that negative politics of PDM cannot run in new Pakistan.

CM Punjab further said that the development work being done in Punjab during the last 3 years is exemplary and more development projects will be taken up at a rapid pace and transparency.

The Punjab government is set to pursue a comprehensive startegy to provide quality health and educational facilities to the people of backward areas including Muzaffargarh, CM remarked.