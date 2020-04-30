ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday has expressed resentment over selling the property of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).



During the hearing of a case pertaining to minorities’ rights, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked under which law, the property of ETPB was sold?



The top judge summoned Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director general.

