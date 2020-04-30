Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the PDM meeting through a video link from Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Heads of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet today (Monday) to review a protest strategy against rising inflation and issues of electronic vote machines (EVMs) and PDM’s stance over awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

According to PDM spokesperson, Pakistan Democratic Movement virtual session will be held at 3:00pm. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PDM president and JUI-F chief will chair the session through a video link from Islamabad.

The meeting will be attended by Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Dr. Abdul Malik, Prof. Sajid Mir, Shah Awais Noorani through video link.

The spokesperson further said that leaders of all parties in the PDM will attend the meeting through video link. He said that the meeting will decide on future strategy of protests against inflation, consultation on EVMs, electoral reforms, awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, NAB ordinance and other issues.

