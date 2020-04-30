Usman Buzdar said government would complete its term under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that government has no threat from the failed opposition, Dunya News reported.

During his visit of three districts of South Punjab, Multan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur, chief minister said that unnatural alliance of opposition has been ended because no one of them was loyal to each other.

He said that nation has rejected stand of all allied political parties of PDM. He said that government would complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that government paying special focus on development of South Punjab to end sense of deprivation among the people of this neglected area. He said that the PTI government has given 35 percent budget to South Punjab as compare to 17 percent by the previous governments.

He said that government has fulfilled its pledge and established South Punjab secretariat to facilitate masses at their door step. He said that equal development was being made at all districts of the province and added that government has given Rs 360 billion under district development package to all districts.

Earlier, during visit of district Rajanpur, the CM Buzdar laid foundation stone of upgradation project of Shrine Khawaja Ghulam Fareed at Kot Mithan. He said that funds of Rs 70 million would be spent on the project to ensure facilities for the devotees. He said that the project would be completed with rapid pace adding that strict monitoring of the project would be ensured. He said that the shrine would be rehabilitated in its original condition. He said that establishment of library, renovation of building and expension of the shrine area would be made in the project.

He also met with PTI MNA Sardar Nassarullah Dareshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari, Provincial Minister Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahader Dareshak, MPA, advisors and other party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged party workers to keep themselves in touch with party workers and asked then to resolve issues of party workers on top priority.

Later, the Punjab Chief Minister visited Multan where he visited residence of CM Advisor Javed Akhtar Ansari to condole death of his brother. He also offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

