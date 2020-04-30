Electoral reforms: Joint sitting of Parliament likely to be convened on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A joint sitting of Parliament, which was canceled early this week, on important legislation including electoral reforms is likely to be convened on Wednesday.

According to the sources, a joint sitting of the Parliament is likely to be convened on Wednesday. The joint session will legislate on electoral reform, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said that there would be a consultative meeting tomorrow regarding convening a joint sitting of the Parliament. “A final decision would be taken in tomorrow’s consultative meeting,” he added.

The sources further said that the delegation of the government and the coalition parties will have an important meeting tomorrow. “The coalition parties will be briefed on EVM and electoral reforms while the government delegation will address the concerns of the coalition parties.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that electoral reform is not the agenda of Imran Khan or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) but a national agenda.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that all political parties should come forward to finalise the electoral reforms.