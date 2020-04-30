PDM's disease will go away after having vaccine: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Asad Umar has said that the disease of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will also go away after vaccination on Sunday.

Speaking to the journalists at the conclusion of KP Digital Youth Summit in Peshawar, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is present in the government and is working day and night for the betterment of the people.

“PDM is just like any other winter illness. After getting vaccine, PDM disease will also go away. As long as the entire population is not vaccinated against coronavirus, the risk will remain high. Only getting vaccination can reduce the risk of coronavirus,” Asad Umar maintained.

He further said that results can only be achieved with good leadership while PDM comes to the fore in every winter.

Asad Umar said that Pakistani startups businesses got huge funds from the International market during the last six months, which is welcoming.

He also said Pakistani freelancers have become the fifth biggest community at international level. He said the locally made projects of our youth are getting acknowledgment and appreciation at global level.

The projects, made by the youth at local level, are being acknowledged at international level. While wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane yielded record production at present,” he mentioned.