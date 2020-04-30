She said as many as 40 million people have submitted their data.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar has said that more than one million people have registered successfully for Ehsaas Rashan Riayat Program so far.

Talking to media persons during a visit to Hassan Abdal, she said as many as 40 million people have submitted their data in the portal since the start of the registration process.

Dr Sania said an individual of the household can get registered under this program a monthly subsidy of one thousand rupees will be given to each family.