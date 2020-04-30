The meeting will discuss future of ties with government

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) has summoned an important meeting today to discuss the ties with government.

The meeting, chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, will deliberate in detail on the attitude of the Punjab government and future course of action of the party.

The party has been annoyed that the Punjab government is not taking the PML-Q leadership, as well as its ministers in the cabinet, on board on key decisions.

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that efforts will be made to improve working relation with allies of the government.

Usman Buzdar, while reacting of reports of PML-Q reservations, said that he always adopted a policy of taking allies into confidence and working with them.

He assured that his government will make sure that reservations of the allies are addressed.