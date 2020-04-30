The meeting will also deliberate on anti-government protest campaign.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Opposition’s steering committee holds virtual meeting to discuss upcoming legislation in the parliament.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif will also share details of the letter sent by the NA Speaker.

The meeting, which is being held through a video link, will also deliberate on anti-government protest campaign as well as on option of in-house change.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that electoral reforms is a national agenda and all political parties should come forward for this purpose.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the electoral reforms is not an agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf or Imran Khan.

The Minister emphasized that all political parties should cooperate to build up an electoral system under which entire leadership will have the trust on results and it will be a success of political system.