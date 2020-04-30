All parties should come forward for success of political system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that electoral reforms is a national agenda and all political parties should come forward for this purpose.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said the electoral reforms is not an agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf or Imran Khan.

The Minister emphasized that all political parties should cooperate to build up an electoral system under which entire leadership will have the trust on results and it will be a success of political system.