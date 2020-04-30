Balochistan CM expresses sorrow on martyrdom of security personnel

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel in an operation against terrorists in Turbat.

In a statement, the Balochistan chief minister said that terrorist elements were using their secret hideouts for terrorism against innocent people, adding that the continuous operations of the security forces against the terrorists and their hideouts are a source of satisfaction to the nation.

He said that the security forces would soon succeed in rooting out terrorism with the support of the people. “The everlasting sacrifices of the security forces for the establishment of peace were a source of pride for the nation.”

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred security personnel and expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Earlier in the day, three soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers were martyred in an intelligence based operation by security forces against externally supported terrorists at Hoshab area of Balochistan.

The statement further said that on being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which the terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, Sepoy Ramzan resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal resident of district Swabi sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly.

In another related incident, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnam Ullah resident of district Lakki Marwat embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan’s Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.