RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Three soldiers embraced martyrdom during separate incidents of an intelligence-based operation (IBO) and while clearing improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two soldiers were martyred in an intelligence based operation by security forces against externally supported terrorists at Hoshab area of Balochistan.

The statement further said that on being surrounded by the security forces, an engagement ensued, in which the terrorists suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, Sepoy Ramzan resident of district Sargodha and Lance Naik Liaqat lqbal resident of district Swabi sacrificed their lives while fighting valiantly.

In another related incident, while clearing an Improvised Explosive Device planted by terrorists along a route frequented by civilians, Sepoy lnam Ullah resident of district Lakki Marwat embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan’s Security Forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.