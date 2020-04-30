The condition of two other people is said to be critical.

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – At least five people including women and children were killed in a road mishap in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, the ill-fated incident occurred when an over-speeding car collided head-on with a tree near the field on Bannu Road in Tank, killing five people including women and children of the same family and injuring five others.

The deceased included three children, including a couple from the same family.

The passengers were heading towards Bannu from Wana when the incident occurred.

Rescue personnel shifted the dead and wounded to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

The condition of two other people is said to be critical.