ECP will decide about the EVM pilot project after the briefing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought briefing from Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on November 15.

According to the letter sent by ECP to the ministry, the commission has asked for a detailed briefing with complete documentary proof of the prototype of the machine.

The letter says that technical evaluation committee chaired by Secretary ECP to be briefed.

ECP will decide about the EVM pilot project after the briefing. The commission is considering using the machines in the upcoming by-election in NA 133 Lahore.