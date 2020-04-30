Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital, Okara.

OKARA (Dunya News) - The bloody game of kite flying continues in parts of despite a ban as a youngster got injured in Okara after a kite string slit his throat on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the youngster was going on his motorcycle in the jurisdiction of A Division Polition Station in Okara when string of a stray kite slit his throat due to which he also fell from his motorbike.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Okara.

