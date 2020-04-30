Cloth, plastic and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a Plastic factory warehouse located near Nawab Chowk area of Gujranwala on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread very quickly and engulfed a major part of the building of the factory. Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

The rescue sources said that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, cloth, plastic and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire. Sources further said that the cause of fire is still not known.

