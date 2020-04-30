Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

HAFIZABAD/PATTOKI (Dunya News) – At least four persons, including a man and his son, were killed in two separate road accidents in Hafizabad and Pattoki on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three persons were killed, including a man and his son, when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck at the Jalalpur Road in Hafizabad.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Rescue sources informed that the deceased were identified as Riasat Ali, Adnan and Ali Hasnain. Police said that the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident occurred near Halla Bypass in Pattoki where a man died when rashly driven trailer hit his motorcycle. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital.

