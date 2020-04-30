Pakistan has reported 9 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,279,142. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,584 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 391 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 38,524 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 391 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.01 percent.

