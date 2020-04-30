According to sources, the meeting will be held today (Friday) at the Prime Minister office at 4:00pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee meeting to review overall political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be held today (Friday) at the Prime Minister office at 4:00pm in which preparations for the local body elections will also be considered.

The meeting will also discuss allies reservations over Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other national issues. Consultations on measures to tackle the current inflation are also on the agenda.

