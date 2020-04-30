LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to make anti-dengue surveillance more effective along with the provision of the best medical facilities to dengue patients in hospitals.

Issuing directions to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on telephone from Saudi Arabia, the CM said availability of fever medicine has to be ensured as there was no justification for its shortage.

CM said that protection of the life of the people was important to the government and no negligence would betolerated.

The health minister apprised the CM about the steps taken to deal with the dengue situation and added that she was personally supervising the treatment of patients in hospitals along with ensuring the availability of fever medicine in hospitals.

