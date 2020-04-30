The parliamentarians discussed with the prime minister the development projects

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The parliamentarians discussed with the prime minister the development projects and political matters of their respective constituencies.

The legislators who called on the prime minister in different meetings included Riaz Fatyana, Fazal Muhammad, Ramesh Kumar Vankwanni, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Alia Hamza, Saira Bano, Rubia Jamil and Norin Ibrahim.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the said meetings.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of civic amenities of international standard to the residents of the federal capital.

The premier, chairing a meeting to discuss the improvement of civic amenities and administrative matters of the Islamabad Capital Territory directed to further improve the facilities for the residents of the capital city.

He also instructed to further ease the administrative matters pertaining to the law and order, health and property for early resolution of the public issues.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the pace of development projects in the city.

The chairman of the Capital Development Authority briefed the meeting on the ongoing development projects and administrative affairs. Federal ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Asad Umar, special assistants to PM Dr Faisal Sultan and Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz and senior officers also attended the meeting.