FM Qureshi said Kashmiris have never before hated India as much as they do today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in March 2022 will be held in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with the Special Envoy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldoubeay, the foreign minister while presenting various proposals regarding Occupied Kashmir said that the Kashmiris have never before hated India as much as they do today.

The foreign minister said continuous Indian aggression and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has inflicted heavy loss on the economy of innocent Kashmiris.

He said due to Indian illegal steps of 5th August 2019, Kashmiri people have suffered huge economic loss as it destroyed their tourism as well.

Reaffirming Pakistan s support to Kashmiris struggle, he said visit of OIC s special envoy will help raise voice of innocent Kashmiri people at world s major forums.

Condemning Indian illegal steps during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the upcoming OIC Foreign Minister s meeting to be held in Islamabad will become a source of strength for Kashmiri people s voice.

Speaking on the occasion, the OIC special envoy on Jammu and Kashmir said his visit is aimed at observing ground reality of humanitarian issues in IIOJ&K. Thee final report will be presented to the OIC s Foreign Minister s meeting to be held in March next year.

Earlier, OIC Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef Aldobeay and Assistant Secretary General Humanitarian Affairs Tariq Ali Bakheet visited Muzaffarabad along with a high level delegation including senior diplomats from brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Sudan and Maldives.

The delegation visited Thotha Refugee Camp where they were briefed on elaborate measures taken for socio-economic well-being of the inhabitants who fled from Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegates also visited a vocational training center and interacted with the refugees.

Later, the delegation met UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan where they were apprised on security monitoring mechanism along LoC.

During the visit, the delegation also met the President and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.