Pakistan has always stood with Afghan people in hour of need: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has said that Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan people in their hour of need.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier posted, “We have assured Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation that we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.”

Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan ppl in their hour of need. We have assured Afghan acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi & his delegation we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies & winter shelters — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

“We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies & winter shelters to provide immediate relief to Afghan people,” he added.



PM Imran stated, “We will also provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pakistan.”

to provide immediate relief to Afghan ppl. We will also provide free Covid 19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pak. Again I urge the int community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting ppl of Afghanistan — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

He further urged the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting people of Afghanistan.