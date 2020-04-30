The vaccines will be administered to children from November 15.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by NCOC Health Expert Committee.

According to a tweet by forum on Thursday, the vaccines will be administered to children above 12 years of age from November 15 onwards.

Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years, it added.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Asad Umar, who also heads National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said that total students vaccinated so far have exceeded 5.5 million with GB leading the way with 68% while Punjab is second with 62%.

On the other hand, so far, 76,139,355 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 860,784 in last 24 hours. 45,986,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 902,037 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 114,891,170 with 1,703,072 in the last 24 hours.