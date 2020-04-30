Govt wants to bring electoral reforms for country: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Thursday has said that the government wants to bring electoral reforms for the country and not for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Holding a press conference, the adviser said the incumbent federal government only wants to conduct fair and transparent General Elections. The opposition parties are not supporting us in legislation, he told.



Babar Awan further said that the joint session of the Parliament has been postponed for few days.



He said that the government is serious about electoral reforms as it is keen to provide opportunity to overseas Pakistanis to participate in the polls.



The adviser also expressed that legislation regarding women protection is national agenda.