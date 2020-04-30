Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in the night during the next twelve hours.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar and Jammu, while cold and dry in Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi eighteen, Peshawar eleven, Quetta four, Gilgit one, Muzaffarabad six and Murree seven degree centigrade.