Electoral system will not change at the whim of just one individual or party: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) Sherry Rehman said that the electoral system will not change at the will of just one individual or party.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that everyone except PTI has reservations on EVM.

PPP central vice president and Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted on a social networking site saying government’s claim that the opposition had contacted and asked to cancel the meeting was false.

She said government cancelled joint session because of the fear of split in alliances and it did not take anyone into confidence regarding electronic voting machine.

Sherry Rehman said that government allies and PTI members were no longer on a same page with the government and the Prime Minister had lost the majority.