ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Railways Minister Azam Swati on Thursday appeared before Election Commission of Pakistan in case regarding his allegation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

During the hearing of the case, Azam Swati’s counsel told the commission that they did not receive second notice and asked the ECP to give them notice again so they can respond to it.

Azam Swati’s counsel also urged the commission to not indict him and let him submit reply to the show cause notice at the next hearing.

Later, talking to media persons, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said that responsibility rests with the parliament to bring electoral reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

He assured to strengthen and empower the Election Commission of Pakistan so that it can fully discharge its duties. He said electoral reforms are important to get rid of rigging allegations. The 2023 general elections will be conducted in an excellent manner, he added.