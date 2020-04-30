PM Imran likely to witness T20 WC final in Dubai if Pakistan qualify

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is likely to witness the Twenty20 World Cup final in Dubai if Pakistani team qualifies after winning semi-final against Australia.



Sources told that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will also accompany the premier to Dubai.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan are set to face Australia in the second semi final of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai today.

The match will start at 07:00pm (PST).

Pakistan team is still unbeaten in the tournament and topped the group two after winning all five matches. Australia stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.

On the other hand, Daryl Mitchell smashed an unbeaten 72 to lead New Zealand into their first ever Twenty20 World Cup final with a thrilling five-wicket victory over England.

The ICC T20 World Cup final will be played on November 14.