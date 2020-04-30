LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday has extended best wishes to the national cricket team for Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against Australia.



In a statement, the PML-N leader said that our heroes have portrayed positive image of Pakistan across the world. He further prayed for the victory of green shirts in T20 World Cup tournament.



It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan are set to face Australia in the second semi final of International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai today.

The match will start at 07:00pm (PST).

Pakistan team is still unbeaten in the tournament and topped the group two after winning all five matches. Australia stood second in group one after winning four out of five matches.