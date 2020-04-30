LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,278,751. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,575 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 637 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,962 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,599 in Sindh 5,782 in KP, 947 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 358 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 472,925 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,493 in Punjab 178,846 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,223 in Islamabad, 34,498 in Azad Kashmir 33,368 in Balochistan and 10,398 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,280,406 coronavirus tests and 48,882 in the last 24 hours. 1,226,906 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,156 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.3 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 76,139,355 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 860,784 in last 24 hours. 45,986,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 902,037 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 114,891,170 with 1,703,072 in the last 24 hours.