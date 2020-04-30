SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force has said that it was sending five more companies to the territory in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

These companies are in addition to the 50 companies recently deployed by the Indian government in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice for right to self-determination. 30 of these companies have been deployed only in Srinagar.

Reports said that these 5 companies of the CRPF will be deployed in IIOJK within a week.