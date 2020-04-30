Delay in parliamentary session confirms defeat of govt’s black legislations: Shehbaz Sharif

Lahore (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday said that the delay in the parliamentary session has confirmed the defeat of government’s black legislations.

According to the details, President PML-N stated that the Prime Minsiter (PM) Imran Khan must resign from his office on being unsuccessful for holding a unified parliamentary session. He added that PM Imran is still practicing the custom of taking U-turns.

In addition to this, he said that the delay in a unified parliamentary session identifies the end of black legislations and the sensitive matters of law making are not being given required attention.

It is pertinent to state here that he mentioned the recent defeat has compelled government to delay the parliamentary session. The people who wanted to compete in the grounds have now fled away from the grounds, he added.

